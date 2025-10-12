Left Menu

Outcry Over Medical Student's Tragic Ordeal in West Bengal

Three individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a medical student in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The victim, from Odisha, was attacked outside her college campus. The incident has sparked condemnation and political debate, prompting calls for swift action.

  • India

In West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a medical student. The incident, which occurred outside a private medical college campus in Durgapur, has drawn condemnation across the state.

The second-year medical student from Odisha reportedly went out for dinner on Friday night when the assault took place. Her parents promptly filed a complaint upon reaching Durgapur. Law enforcement utilized advanced technology to track the accused, seizing their mobile phones for investigation.

The attack has sparked political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties, and has also drawn concern from Odisha's Chief Minister. Women's rights groups and medical associations have expressed their outrage and demand urgent action from West Bengal authorities.

