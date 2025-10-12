Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: South China Sea Collision Sparks Controversy

China's coast guard reported a collision involving two Philippine government vessels entering South China Sea waters illegally near Sandy Cay. The Chinese authorities blamed the Philippines for the incident. This area is part of the contested Spratly Islands, where both nations have a history of disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:48 IST
Tensions Escalate: South China Sea Collision Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A recent incident in the South China Sea has once again flared tensions between China and the Philippines. China's coast guard stated that two Philippine government vessels reportedly entered the contentious waters unlawfully over the weekend.

The collision occurred near Sandy Cay when a Philippine vessel dangerously approached a Chinese Coast Guard ship, according to Chinese authorities. They assert that the Philippine side is responsible for the incident.

This collision adds to the ongoing series of confrontations between Manila and Beijing in the disputed Spratly Islands, a region witnessing frequent sovereignty disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

 United Kingdom
2
Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

 India
3
SBI's Ambitious Push for Gender Diversity

SBI's Ambitious Push for Gender Diversity

 India
4
South China Sea Standoff: A Rising Tide of Tensions

South China Sea Standoff: A Rising Tide of Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025