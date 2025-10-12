Tensions Escalate: South China Sea Collision Sparks Controversy

A recent incident in the South China Sea has once again flared tensions between China and the Philippines. China's coast guard stated that two Philippine government vessels reportedly entered the contentious waters unlawfully over the weekend.

The collision occurred near Sandy Cay when a Philippine vessel dangerously approached a Chinese Coast Guard ship, according to Chinese authorities. They assert that the Philippine side is responsible for the incident.

This collision adds to the ongoing series of confrontations between Manila and Beijing in the disputed Spratly Islands, a region witnessing frequent sovereignty disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)