Caste Shadows in IPS: A Quest for Justice

The suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has led to added charges under the SC/ST Act following his wife’s plea. Allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination have been made against senior officers, with investigations ongoing. Government officials met the family, urging for post-mortem consent.

Updated: 12-10-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:58 IST
The tragic case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, has intensified after his wife successfully petitioned to have relevant SC/ST Act provisions added to the FIR. This development points toward deeper issues of alleged systemic discrimination within the ranks of the police force.

Following the plea by IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the deceased's wife, police have amended the charges in the FIR to include Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST Act. This section concerns offenses under the Indian Penal Code against SC/ST members being punishable with life imprisonment, thus indicating the serious nature of accusations being leveled against senior police personnel.

The case has compelled Haryana's political and administrative machinery to take notice, with several high-profile meetings taking place between government officials and Kumar's family. Amidst these developments, a Special Investigation Team led by IG Pushpendra Kumar has been formed to ensure a thorough probe, as the family holds back consent for an autopsy until their demands are acknowledged.

