BSF and NCB Seize Rs 16 Crore Yaba Tablets in Tripura Raid

The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), successfully confiscated yaba tablets valued at Rs 16 crore in Tripura's Sepahijala district. The paramilitary force announced the significant seizure on Monday.

Following intelligence reports about yaba tablets stored at the home of Lipiyara Khatun, wife of Amal Hussain, the BSF planned a specialized joint operation. The mission was executed by BSF troops alongside NCB Agartala on a Sunday night, culminating in the discovery of 16 packets suspected to contain yaba tablets wrapped in brown tape.

These packets, found buried in the kitchen area, were confirmed to contain approximately 16 kg of yaba tablets, with a market valuation of Rs 16 crore. The dangerous drug, known in Thai as 'crazy medicine', combines methamphetamine with caffeine. Khatun was detained for further interrogation and legal proceedings have been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)