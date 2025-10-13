AIIMS-Delhi Ousts Dr. A.K. Bisoi Amid Harassment Allegations

AIIMS-Delhi has taken decisive action, removing Dr. A.K. Bisoi from his position as the head of the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department due to serious harassment allegations. The decision follows a complaint by a female nursing staff member, prompting urgent administrative changes.

The AIIMS Nurses Union has reported Dr. Bisoi to not only the AIIMS Director but also the Prime Minister's Office. The complaints highlight repeated incidents of workplace intimidation and sexual harassment, including Bisoi's alleged usage of vulgar and derogatory language towards the female staff.

In response to the situation, AIIMS administration has placed Dr. V. Devagourou as the interim head of the CTVS department. An inquiry committee has been established to thoroughly investigate the allegations against Dr. Bisoi, whose history includes prior suspensions and accusations of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)