Telangana Deputy CM Demands Justice for Haryana IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, described the tragic suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar from Haryana as 'alarming', demanding immediate action based on Kumar's 'dying declaration'. The declaration accused eight officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of harassment.

Kumar's death has sparked calls for urgency, as Vikramarka visited Chandigarh to support Kumar's family. He emphasized that the government must act swiftly on the officer's final note, which detailed claims of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team by Chandigarh police, Vikramarka criticized the delay, urging the Haryana government to take action against the accused officers. He expressed concern over the deceased's unexamined body, calling for the chief minister to uphold the law and constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)