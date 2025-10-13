Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Karur Stampede: A Battle of Narratives

The Supreme Court has intervened in the Karur stampede case, mandating a CBI probe that has ignited political tensions. The tragic incident, which claimed 41 lives, has become a heated topic of debate among political parties and the public.

The order was met with applause from the BJP, who trust the CBI's competence, but was criticized by parties like DMK and NTK, who see it as an affront to Tamil Nadu's governance. Allegations of fraud in the petition process have cast uncertainty over the court's decision.

AIADMK dubbed the court's move a critique of DMK's handling of the case, while the BJP cited a lack of confidence in the local investigation. As the inquiry gains momentum, the struggle between state autonomy and central intervention continues to unfold.