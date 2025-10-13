Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Women's Safety in West Bengal

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy commented on the Durgapur gang rape case, emphasizing that women should exercise caution as the police can't be everywhere. This came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced criticism for advising female students not to venture out late at night, prompting discussions on women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The discourse surrounding women's safety intensified after Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy suggested that women should remain cautious because police presence is not ubiquitous. His statements followed a brutal gang rape case in Durgapur, prompting broader discussions on safety protocols.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, faced significant backlash for advising female students to avoid late-night outings, a recommendation criticized as indicative of insensitivity towards women's safety concerns. Banerjee later clarified her remarks, contending they were misrepresented.

The incident, involving the assault of a 23-year-old student near her campus, has amplified scrutiny over the state's law enforcement capabilities. With recent arrests, authorities continue to address the situation amid political tensions and public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

