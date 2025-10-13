Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Investigation in UPSIDA Park
An FIR has been filed over the illegal cutting of 82 trees in a UPSIDA park. The trees, including Eucalyptus and Juliflora species, were felled in Industrial Area Site B, prompting police and forestry intervention. B N Group and others face inquiries under relevant tree protection laws.
Authorities have initiated a probe following the illegal felling of 82 trees from a park owned by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). The incident, reported on Saturday, involved the unlawful cutting of Eucalyptus and Juliflora trees at Industrial Area Site B, drawing swift action from local authorities.
An FIR was filed at the Refinery police station, targeting B N Group, the entity tasked with the park's maintenance, along with B K Upadhyay and three unidentified individuals. The charges relate to Sections 4 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees in Rural and Hill Areas Act, 1976.
Divisional Forest Officer Rajni Kant Mittal stated that upon receiving local reports and confirming the situation, the authorities registered the FIR. Police have commenced an investigation as the Social Forestry Division reclaimed the felled trees.
