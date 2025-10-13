Nitin Gadkari Launches ₹2,000 Cr Highway Projects to Transform Connectivity in Puducherry

In a major boost to regional connectivity and infrastructure development, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway (NH) projects worth over ₹2,000 crore in Puducherry today. The event was attended by Lt. Governor Shri K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister Shri N. Rangaswamy, Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior government officials.

These transformative projects are expected to significantly improve road safety, decongest urban areas, and strengthen trade and tourism connectivity in the Union Territory, aligning with the Government of India’s mission to deliver world-class transport infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Major Projects Inaugurated and Launched

The projects inaugurated by Shri Gadkari include:

Foundation stone laying for a 4 km elevated corridor between Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square on NH-32 , designed to alleviate heavy urban traffic in the heart of Puducherry.

Upgradation of the 14 km East Coast Road (ECR) stretch on NH-332A , improving travel conditions along the scenic coastal route.

Inauguration of the 38 km four-lane Puducherry–Poondiyankuppam section of NH-32, providing seamless connectivity to key industrial and tourist hubs.

Together, these projects will reduce travel time between Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square from 35 minutes to just 10 minutes, cutting congestion and fuel costs while significantly lowering vehicular emissions.

“Good roads are a sign of a prosperous nation. Just as John F. Kennedy once said that America became rich because its roads were good, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are transforming India’s highways into the arteries of economic growth,” Shri Gadkari said.

Boost to Trade, Tourism, and Local Connectivity

The improved network will facilitate better movement for pilgrims and tourists visiting iconic sites such as the Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, and the Navagraha and Natarajar Temples. It will also enable faster connectivity to Auroville and Pichavaram, two major eco-tourism destinations in South India.

Motorists travelling between Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, and Nagapattinam will now be able to bypass Puducherry city entirely, saving approximately 50 minutes of travel time. The upgraded corridor is also expected to spur regional trade, benefiting local businesses, industries, and logistics operators.

Shri Gadkari noted that the projects will not only make Puducherry’s roads safer and faster but also turn the Union Territory into a model for sustainable urban mobility and coastal connectivity.

Green Infrastructure and Sustainability Focus

Highlighting his ministry’s commitment to sustainable development, the Union Minister reiterated that no material is waste and no person is waste. He revealed that over 80 lakh tonnes of municipal waste have already been repurposed in road construction projects across India.

In Delhi, for instance, this initiative helped reduce the height of the Ghazipur landfill by 7 metres, transforming waste into infrastructure material. The Minister also shared that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is now creating lakes and water bodies along highways to enhance water conservation and storage capacity.

“Our highways will not only move vehicles but also preserve the environment,” Shri Gadkari stated. “The aim is to make every infrastructure project eco-friendly and resource-efficient.”

Roadmap for Puducherry’s Infrastructure Expansion

The Minister announced a comprehensive plan for Puducherry’s highway network, with projects worth ₹25,000 crore in various stages of completion:

₹3,100 crore projects (85 km) completed

₹11,000 crore projects (200 km) under construction

₹10,300 crore projects (103 km) in the pipeline

Additionally, ₹100 crore has been sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan Scheme for building small bridges, improving connectivity across rural and semi-urban regions.

Newly Approved Projects Announced

During the event, Shri Gadkari announced several new projects to further strengthen South India’s transport infrastructure:

Four-lane elevated corridor (3 km) from Natesan Nagar to Marapalam Junction , and a four-lane section (13.5 km) from Ariyankuppam to Mullodai , costing ₹650 crore .

Four-lane Marakkanam–Puducherry section of NH-332A (46 km) at an investment of ₹2,200 crore .

Six-lane elevated corridor (8 km) between Madurai and Sriperumbudur on NH-48 , worth ₹1,600 crore .

Strengthening of NH-32 section in Karaikal district (22 km) at ₹60 crore .

Six-lane elevated corridor (KCBT Bus Terminal to Mahindra City, Chengalpattu) on NH-32, costing ₹3,000 crore.

These projects will enhance freight movement, reduce logistics costs, and boost economic activity in the southern region, while maintaining transparency, timeliness, and quality.

India’s Infrastructure Revolution

The Minister noted that since 2014, the Modi government has prioritized infrastructure-led growth as a key driver of India’s development. India’s National Highway network is now among the largest in the world, facilitating faster logistics and export competitiveness.

He cited reports from IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur, and IIM Bangalore, indicating that India’s logistics cost has fallen from 16% to 10% of GDP, with a target to bring it to single digits by December.

India’s automobile industry, valued at ₹22 lakh crore, has also become the third-largest globally, generating 4.5 crore jobs and contributing significantly to GST revenues. Shri Gadkari emphasized that new technologies, such as ethanol-based fuel, bio-CNG, and electric mobility, will further reduce costs and enhance sustainability.

“By promoting ethanol and biofuel-based energy, we’re creating an ecosystem where farmers, industries, and the environment all benefit,” he said. “Tractors and agricultural machinery that run on ethanol, CNG, or electricity could save farmers ₹1.5 lakh annually.”

Toward Viksit Bharat Through Infrastructure

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency, Shri Gadkari assured that all projects will uphold the highest standards of quality, with zero tolerance for corruption or poor workmanship.

He reiterated that India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy rests on its ability to build world-class infrastructure, ensure inclusive development, and create a sustainable logistics ecosystem that supports industrial growth and job creation.