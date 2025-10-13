Left Menu

Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

A marriage racket in Aligarh has duped over a dozen men by arranging weddings with 'runaway brides' who vanished with jewellery and cash. Led by Mukesh Gupta, the gang charged Rs 1.25 lakh per match. Victims, hesitant to report the scam, are urged to approach authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:36 IST
A shocking marriage scam has emerged in Aligarh, where more than a dozen men have fallen prey to a cunning gang arranging weddings with 'runaway brides'. These brides, dubbed 'looteri dulhans,' disappear with cash and jewellery after just one night.

Former Aligarh Mayor Shakuntla Bharti revealed that the grooms were contacted via social media or phone and offered attractive brides at what appeared to be reasonable rates. The hasty weddings were often conducted in temples, homes, or small halls, with many victims hailing from rural regions of Aligarh.

In some instances, grooms paid Rs 60,000 in advance. A notable case at Sasani Gate police station involved Prateek Sharma, whose bride vanished with gold and cash. Police investigations are underway, but many victims are reluctant to come forward due to embarrassment, Bharti urged authorities to take action against the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

