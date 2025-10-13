Left Menu

Justice Denied: Bolsonaro's House Arrest Upheld

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled to maintain former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest. Bolsonaro, alleged of soliciting interference in a coup investigation, faces steep penalties from US actions. His arrest is seen as necessary for ensuring criminal law enforcement amid public order concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:18 IST
Bolsonaro

In a decisive ruling by Brazil's Supreme Court, Justice Alexandre de Moraes has decreed that former President Jair Bolsonaro remain under house arrest, as per documents procured by Reuters.

Having been detained since August, Bolsonaro stands accused of bypassing restraining orders tied to purported attempts in enlisting U.S. President Donald Trump in obstructing an investigation into alleged coup plotting after his 2022 election defeat. Consequently, Bolsonaro was later convicted of plotting a coup in another case, receiving a substantial prison sentence.

However, Trump's backlash, branding the case a 'witch hunt,' involved implementing significant trade sanctions on Brazil and revoking visas of certain Brazilian officials. Amid these developments, Bolsonaro's defense has unsuccessfully sought his release, with Moraes affirming house arrest's appropriateness to uphold public order and legal application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

