BJP Leader Dubey Condemns Pakistan's Violations of Children's Rights

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey denounced Pakistan for infringing on children's rights during a United Nations General Assembly session on Monday. He accused Pakistan of attacking educational institutions in Afghanistan and India, undermining the UN's Children and Armed Conflict agenda.

Dubey, delivering India's statement on 'Promotion and Protection of Rights of Children,' expressed gratitude to UN member nations for acknowledging India's efforts in protecting child rights. He highlighted initiatives like the child helpline and measures to combat child trafficking.

The BJP MP described Pakistan as a major violator of the UN's CAC agenda and pointed to significant issues within Pakistan and nearby regions, condemning Pakistan's military actions at the Afghanistan border and Indian border regions. Dubey criticized Pakistan's hypocrisy on international platforms, advising the nation to introspect and take responsibility for its actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)