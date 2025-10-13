Left Menu

BJP Leader Dubey Condemns Pakistan's Violations of Children's Rights

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey criticized Pakistan at the UN for violating children's rights, particularly through attacks in Afghanistan and India. He commended global acknowledgment of India's child protection efforts while highlighting Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and military aggression, which have harmed Afghan children and Indian border villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:43 IST
BJP Leader Dubey Condemns Pakistan's Violations of Children's Rights
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey denounced Pakistan for infringing on children's rights during a United Nations General Assembly session on Monday. He accused Pakistan of attacking educational institutions in Afghanistan and India, undermining the UN's Children and Armed Conflict agenda.

Dubey, delivering India's statement on 'Promotion and Protection of Rights of Children,' expressed gratitude to UN member nations for acknowledging India's efforts in protecting child rights. He highlighted initiatives like the child helpline and measures to combat child trafficking.

The BJP MP described Pakistan as a major violator of the UN's CAC agenda and pointed to significant issues within Pakistan and nearby regions, condemning Pakistan's military actions at the Afghanistan border and Indian border regions. Dubey criticized Pakistan's hypocrisy on international platforms, advising the nation to introspect and take responsibility for its actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025