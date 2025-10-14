Left Menu

California Sets AI Chatbot Guardrails for Youth Protection

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law regulating AI chatbots to protect children. The law mandates user notifications and crisis referrals to prevent self-harm. Despite lobbying from tech companies, the legislation aims to set AI industry limits for child safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:56 IST
California Sets AI Chatbot Guardrails for Youth Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to bolster the protection of children and teenagers, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law legislation that seeks to regulate artificial intelligence chatbots. This law mandates that platforms remind users about interacting with a bot and not a human, with the notification appearing every three hours, specifically for minors.

Governor Newsom emphasized the state's duty to shield young Californians turning to AI for support and advice. He cited instances of young individuals being harmed by unregulated tech, leading to the legislation aimed at establishing accountability and safety measures lacking in current technologies.

The law, part of a larger initiative of AI-related bills by California lawmakers, encountered significant pushback from tech coalitions. However, its approval aims at curbing abusive interactions and fostering responsible AI development. The legislation comes amid rising concerns about AI's influence and interactions with children, prompting tech giants like Meta and OpenAI to amend their responses to sensitive inquiries from minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025