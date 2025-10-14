California Sets AI Chatbot Guardrails for Youth Protection
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law regulating AI chatbots to protect children. The law mandates user notifications and crisis referrals to prevent self-harm. Despite lobbying from tech companies, the legislation aims to set AI industry limits for child safety.
In a move to bolster the protection of children and teenagers, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law legislation that seeks to regulate artificial intelligence chatbots. This law mandates that platforms remind users about interacting with a bot and not a human, with the notification appearing every three hours, specifically for minors.
Governor Newsom emphasized the state's duty to shield young Californians turning to AI for support and advice. He cited instances of young individuals being harmed by unregulated tech, leading to the legislation aimed at establishing accountability and safety measures lacking in current technologies.
The law, part of a larger initiative of AI-related bills by California lawmakers, encountered significant pushback from tech coalitions. However, its approval aims at curbing abusive interactions and fostering responsible AI development. The legislation comes amid rising concerns about AI's influence and interactions with children, prompting tech giants like Meta and OpenAI to amend their responses to sensitive inquiries from minors.
