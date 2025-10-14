Left Menu

Assocham Urges Government to Expedite Jal Jeevan Mission Payment Delays

Industry body Assocham has urged the government to clear outstanding dues owed to infrastructure firms under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The delays in payments have caused significant operational and financial stresses. Assocham emphasizes the urgency of resolution to avert negative impacts on the mission's objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:46 IST
Assocham Urges Government to Expedite Jal Jeevan Mission Payment Delays
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body Assocham is calling upon the government to hasten the clearance of overdue payments to infrastructure companies involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The program aims to supply safe drinking water throughout rural India. However, prolonged payment delays have severely disrupted ongoing projects.

In communications with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Assocham highlighted an alarming trend: certified contractor bills have been pending for over a year, affecting states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. With financial obligations unmet, project execution has slowed significantly, threatening the mission's goals.

The organization urges immediate action, proposing measures such as a public dashboard for transparency and a price variation mechanism to manage costs during delays. Assocham stresses that JJM, a priority national initiative, is at risk unless the government intervenes to resolve payment issues promptly.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

 United Kingdom
2
Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Governance and Innovation

Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Govern...

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025