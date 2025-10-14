Assocham Urges Government to Expedite Jal Jeevan Mission Payment Delays

Industry body Assocham is calling upon the government to hasten the clearance of overdue payments to infrastructure companies involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The program aims to supply safe drinking water throughout rural India. However, prolonged payment delays have severely disrupted ongoing projects.

In communications with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Assocham highlighted an alarming trend: certified contractor bills have been pending for over a year, affecting states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. With financial obligations unmet, project execution has slowed significantly, threatening the mission's goals.

The organization urges immediate action, proposing measures such as a public dashboard for transparency and a price variation mechanism to manage costs during delays. Assocham stresses that JJM, a priority national initiative, is at risk unless the government intervenes to resolve payment issues promptly.