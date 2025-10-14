Congo, M23 Rebel Group Sign Ceasefire Monitoring Agreement

Congo and the M23 rebel group inked a crucial agreement for ceasefire monitoring on Tuesday, marking a potential stride towards ending hostilities in eastern Congo. This development comes after both parties missed an August deadline for finalizing a comprehensive peace deal.

This agreement emerges from Qatar-facilitated negotiations that have taken place since April. It signals advancement in the peace process, as it was one of two pivotal preconditions for broader peace talks. The first condition, a prisoner-of-war exchange agreement, was reached in September but has yet to be enacted.

Despite the agreement, U.N. envoy Huang Xia highlighted ongoing conflicts. The U.N.'s peacekeeping mission, dubbed MONUSCO, will aid with logistics but not take an operational role in monitoring - a point contested by M23's leader, Bertrand Bisimwa. Representatives from various international groups will serve as observers.

