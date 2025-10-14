Left Menu

Congo, M23 Rebel Group Sign Ceasefire Monitoring Agreement

Congo and the M23 rebel group have inked a ceasefire monitoring deal, signaling progress in peace talks mediated by Qatar. A monitoring body will include representatives from Congo, M23, and international participants. Despite this, fighting persists, with ongoing efforts to secure lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congo and the M23 rebel group inked a crucial agreement for ceasefire monitoring on Tuesday, marking a potential stride towards ending hostilities in eastern Congo. This development comes after both parties missed an August deadline for finalizing a comprehensive peace deal.

This agreement emerges from Qatar-facilitated negotiations that have taken place since April. It signals advancement in the peace process, as it was one of two pivotal preconditions for broader peace talks. The first condition, a prisoner-of-war exchange agreement, was reached in September but has yet to be enacted.

Despite the agreement, U.N. envoy Huang Xia highlighted ongoing conflicts. The U.N.'s peacekeeping mission, dubbed MONUSCO, will aid with logistics but not take an operational role in monitoring - a point contested by M23's leader, Bertrand Bisimwa. Representatives from various international groups will serve as observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

