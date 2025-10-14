Supreme Court to Review Anticipatory Bail Procedure
The Supreme Court will review the practice of litigants in Kerala directly approaching the high court for anticipatory bail. The court stresses the need for individuals to move through the sessions court first to prevent high court congestion. A hearing is scheduled for November 12.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court announced its intent to review the prevalent practice in Kerala where litigants directly approach the high court for anticipatory bail without first applying to the sessions court. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that this bypassing of the judicial hierarchy could lead to congestion in higher courts.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, serving as amicus curiae, pointed out during the hearing that addressing the sessions court initially could alleviate the burden on high courts. He highlighted that around 80% of such cases in Kerala are directly filed at the high court, potentially undermining judicial processes.
The court emphasized the significance of a systematic approach to ensure justice access and noted the potential for a chaotic increase in high court applications. Exceptions could be made for urgent or extraordinary cases, but a structured pathway is deemed necessary for efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Asserts Jurisdiction over PFI Ban Challenge
Gujarat High Court Orders Extension for ITR Filing Deadline
High Court's Final Warning to Enforcement Directorate: Kejriwal Bail Plea
Delhi High Court Clears Rajpal Yadav's Dubai Visit Amid Cheque-Bounce Case
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court