Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

Fulchand Karad, former vice-chairman of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra, accused BJP minister Pankaja Munde of improperly selling the sugar mill. Karad, a founder-director, warned of protests and potential legal action, asserting the sale was unauthorized and neglected the interests of local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:15 IST
Fulchand Karad, the ex-vice-chairman of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra, has leveled serious allegations against BJP minister Pankaja Munde, accusing her of selling the mill without proper authorization.

Karad, a key figure in the establishment of the sugar mill, claimed that the sale ignored established processes and failed to inform or involve local farmers who hold stakes in the factory.

He warned of looming agitations to reverse the sale and insisted Munde mismanaged the factory, especially post the demise of her father, Gopinath Munde. Legal action may follow if the sale is not annulled.

