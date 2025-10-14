Left Menu

Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

Russia is poised to amend its law to enable the deployment of up to two million military reservists during peacetime to support operations in Ukraine. This strategy aims to bolster forces without enforcing unpopular mass mobilizations, maintaining professional armed forces while keeping costs in check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:02 IST
Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, Russia prepares to amend existing laws to potentially deploy around two million military reservists to Ukraine. This change, likely to be ratified by parliament, offers the Kremlin increased operational flexibility in the ongoing conflict.

This amendment allows the reservists to be called up even during peacetime and is designed to avert mass mobilizations, thereby preventing public unrest following similar events in 2022. By doing so, Russia can maintain its force strength without officially declaring war.

The financial implications are also crucial. The state would face lower costs compared to financially coaxing volunteers into service. Reservists will receive extra pay when deployed, ensuring motivation and readiness, as reported by RBC news and state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

 Global
2
U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

 Global
3
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025