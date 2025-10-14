In a significant legislative move, Russia prepares to amend existing laws to potentially deploy around two million military reservists to Ukraine. This change, likely to be ratified by parliament, offers the Kremlin increased operational flexibility in the ongoing conflict.

This amendment allows the reservists to be called up even during peacetime and is designed to avert mass mobilizations, thereby preventing public unrest following similar events in 2022. By doing so, Russia can maintain its force strength without officially declaring war.

The financial implications are also crucial. The state would face lower costs compared to financially coaxing volunteers into service. Reservists will receive extra pay when deployed, ensuring motivation and readiness, as reported by RBC news and state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)