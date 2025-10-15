Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims Lives: Nation Mourns

A deadly bus fire in Rajasthan resulted in 20 deaths and 16 injuries. President Murmu and Vice-President Radhakrishnan expressed condolences. The government, led by PM Modi, announced compensation for victims. The incident occurred when a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, prompting a swift response from locals and authorities.

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan as a bus fire resulted in the death of 20 passengers and left 16 others critically injured. The accident, occurring on a trip from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, left the nation in mourning with condolences pouring in from national leaders.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow over the incident, labeling it as 'heartbreaking' and extending her prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan echoed these sentiments, offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families through a social media post.

According to police reports, the distressing event transpired when smoke began to emerge from the rear of the bus, shortly after its departure from Jaisalmer. Despite the driver's quick response to stop the vehicle, flames rapidly engulfed it. Locals, passersby, and authorities quickly mobilized to aid in rescue efforts, with many injured transported to Jawahar Hospital for treatment.

