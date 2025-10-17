Left Menu

US supportive of new IMF programme, EU loan for Ukraine, Dombrovskis says

"The U.S. is broadly supportive and welcoming our initiative as regards reparation loan," he said. "At this stage, there is no clear positioning on the U.S. side on potential action which they would take concerning the immobilized Russian assets on U.S. territory," Dombrovskis said, noting there were only about $5 billion immobilized Russian assets in the U.S., compared to around 210 billion euros ($244.90 billion) frozen in Europe.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:26 IST
US supportive of new IMF programme, EU loan for Ukraine, Dombrovskis says
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is supportive of a new IMF lending programme for Ukraine and the European Union initiative to extend a loan to Kyiv based on Russian central bank assets immobilized in the West, European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday. Dombrovskis, who is in charge of the 27-nation EU's economic policy, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday to discuss support for Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Dombrovskis said the U.S. had for now no clear position at this stage on whether to join the EU Reparations Loan project.

"There is now constructive engagement from the U.S. side as regards questions related to Ukraine support," Dombrovskis said. "The U.S. is broadly supportive and welcoming our initiative as regards reparation loan," he said.

"At this stage, there is no clear positioning on the U.S. side on potential action which they would take concerning the immobilized Russian assets on U.S. territory," Dombrovskis said, noting there were only about $5 billion immobilized Russian assets in the U.S., compared to around 210 billion euros ($244.90 billion) frozen in Europe. U.S. support is also crucial for the IMF to extend a new loan to Ukraine, because the IMF normally does not lend to countries at war and if it were to do so, it would need sufficient country assurances that the loan would be repaid.

"On the IMF program, this we discussed both bilaterally, but also it was raised at the G7, and the U.S. was, generally speaking, supportive of the IMF program," Dombrovskis said. ($1 = 0.8575 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025