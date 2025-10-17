Uttarakhand secures 2nd rank in mining index, to get central incentive of Rs 100 cr

Uttarakhand ranked second in its category in the latest State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), making it eligible for an incentive of Rs 100 crore. According to a letter by the Union Ministry of Mines, SMRI is a major initiative launched to encourage reforms in the mining sector at the state level.

The initiative has been further integrated into the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025-26 of the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

According to a government release, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, of which Rs 900 crore is reserved for states securing the top three positions in categories A, B, and C in the SMRI ranking, and each state will be eligible to receive Rs 100 crore.

For a fair and comparative review of states, they have been classified into three categories based on their mineral wealth. Category A includes mineral-rich states, Category B includes states with moderate mineral resources, and Category C includes states with limited mineral resources.

Uttarakhand ranked second in Category C and will receive a central incentive of Rs 100 crore for its performance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that mining contributes significantly to the state's revenue, and the state government is emphasising environment-friendly and legal mining.

''We have consistently cracked down on illegal mining and taken strict action against tax evasion. The remarkable performance in the central government's mining rankings is a result of this,'' Dhami said.

