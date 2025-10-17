Left Menu

Uttarakhand secures 2nd rank in mining index, to get central incentive of Rs 100 cr

The remarkable performance in the central governments mining rankings is a result of this, Dhami said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand ranked second in its category in the latest State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), making it eligible for an incentive of Rs 100 crore. According to a letter by the Union Ministry of Mines, SMRI is a major initiative launched to encourage reforms in the mining sector at the state level.

The initiative has been further integrated into the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025-26 of the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

According to a government release, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, of which Rs 900 crore is reserved for states securing the top three positions in categories A, B, and C in the SMRI ranking, and each state will be eligible to receive Rs 100 crore.

For a fair and comparative review of states, they have been classified into three categories based on their mineral wealth. Category A includes mineral-rich states, Category B includes states with moderate mineral resources, and Category C includes states with limited mineral resources.

Uttarakhand ranked second in Category C and will receive a central incentive of Rs 100 crore for its performance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that mining contributes significantly to the state's revenue, and the state government is emphasising environment-friendly and legal mining.

''We have consistently cracked down on illegal mining and taken strict action against tax evasion. The remarkable performance in the central government's mining rankings is a result of this,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

