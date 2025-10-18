Shivraj Singh Holds Gram Chaupal in Gorakhpur, Promotes Self-Reliance in Agriculture

In a spirited interaction reflecting India’s grassroots democracy and inclusive governance, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in a ‘Gram Chaupal’ at Dumri Khurd village in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, bringing together local farmers, Self Help Group (SHG) members, Panchayat representatives, and rural citizens.

The event, held under the theme of ‘Sashakt Gaon, Samriddh Kisan’ (Empowered Village, Prosperous Farmer), served as a platform for direct dialogue between the government and the rural community. The Minister’s visit exemplified the Centre’s commitment to ensuring that farmers’ voices are heard and their needs are addressed through timely policy interventions and participatory planning.

Government’s Commitment to Strengthening Agriculture

During his interaction, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke at length about the joint efforts of the Central and Uttar Pradesh Governments in supporting the farming community. He emphasized that the government’s vision is not only to increase agricultural productivity but also to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability for farmers.

“The government is continuously working to provide better seeds, improved irrigation facilities, and affordable farm equipment to reduce costs and enhance productivity,” he said. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to compensating farmers who have suffered crop losses under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), reassuring attendees that “no farmer will be left behind in our efforts to ensure prosperity in the fields.”

Focus on Self-Reliance in Pulses Production

Highlighting the importance of crop diversification and self-sufficiency, Shri Chouhan informed participants about the Central Government’s ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’, aimed at boosting the domestic production of lentils and grams. India currently imports a significant portion of its pulses, and this mission seeks to reduce dependency by encouraging farmers to cultivate high-yielding, climate-resilient pulse varieties.

“The country’s goal is to become completely self-sufficient in pulses within the next few years,” he said, adding that this would ensure both food security and income stability for millions of farmers. The Minister invited farmers to share their experiences, challenges, and innovative ideas to strengthen the mission’s implementation at the village level.

MSP Hike Brings Relief and Confidence

A key announcement during the Chaupal was the government’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for several Rabi crops, including wheat, gram, lentil, and mustard. Shri Chouhan explained that the MSP hike for the 2025–26 Rabi season would directly improve farmers’ earnings and incentivize diversified cultivation.

He noted that MSP for wheat has been raised substantially, ensuring higher returns, while pulses and oilseeds have also seen record increases to encourage self-reliance. “Our goal is not just to provide price security but to ensure that farming becomes a profitable venture for every household,” he said.

Reducing Input Costs through GST Relief

The Union Minister also drew attention to reforms that have lowered the financial burden on farmers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, GST rates on agricultural machinery and equipment have been reduced from 12% and 18% to just 5%, a move designed to make modern farming tools more affordable.

“Lower taxes on farm machinery mean greater access to innovation for small and marginal farmers,” Shri Chouhan remarked, emphasizing that this policy aligns with the broader aim of modernizing Indian agriculture through mechanization and digital technology.

Diversification: A Pathway to Rural Prosperity

Encouraging farmers to look beyond traditional crop cultivation, Shri Chouhan urged them to embrace animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping, and horticulture as complementary income sources. “Integrated farming is the future—it multiplies income, generates rural employment, and ensures economic resilience,” he said.

He also spoke about government initiatives in livestock vaccination, fodder development, and dairy entrepreneurship, assuring that farmers engaged in allied sectors would receive both financial and technical support through various central schemes.

Grassroots Governance in Action

The Gram Chaupal witnessed active participation from villagers who candidly shared their experiences and concerns on issues such as crop insurance claims, fertilizer availability, irrigation, and local market linkages. The Minister patiently listened to suggestions and instructed local officials to take immediate steps to resolve the issues raised.

He also interacted with Self Help Groups (SHGs), praising their role in empowering rural women and strengthening the local economy. The Union Minister highlighted that SHGs have become instrumental in promoting rural entrepreneurship, especially in sectors such as food processing, organic farming, and handicrafts.

Partnership for Rural Development

In his concluding remarks, Shri Chouhan called for cooperation and collective responsibility in building prosperous villages. “Rural development cannot be achieved by government efforts alone—it requires active participation from farmers, youth, women, and Panchayats,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s goal of transforming villages into centres of innovation, employment, and sustainability, aligning with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’—a fully developed and self-reliant India.

Towards a Self-Reliant Rural Economy

The Gram Chaupal in Gorakhpur underscored the government’s focus on empowering farmers through participation, transparency, and technology. It demonstrated how field-level interactions are essential in bridging the gap between policy design and ground-level execution.

By promoting sustainable farming practices, diversifying income sources, and ensuring fair compensation, India is taking steady strides toward building a resilient, self-reliant, and prosperous rural economy—an essential pillar of national growth.