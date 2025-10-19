Pope gives Venezuela reason to celebrate by canonising its beloved 'doctor of the poor' as 1st saint

Pope Leo XIV canonised Venezuela's beloved "doctor of the poor" Sunday before an estimated 55,000 people, offering the Caribbean nation its first saint and a reason to celebrate amid its yearslong economic crisis and new tensions with the United States.

Jose Gregorio Hernandez, revered by millions for his dedication to poor people, was declared a saint alongside Mother Carmen Rendiles Martinez, the founder of a Venezuelan religious order, at a Mass in St Peter's Square.

Thousands of jubilant Venezuelans filled the square and draped Venezuelan flags on its police barricades. They applauded when Leo pronounced the Latin declaration of canonisation. Thousands more who couldn't travel to Rome marked the occasion in Caracas, where the Vatican service was being livestreamed before dawn at a downtown plaza.

The Mass, which the Vatican said drew some 55,000 people, also gave Papua New Guinea its first saint: Peter To Rot, a layman killed in prison in 1945 for standing up for monogamous marriage at a time when polygamy was practiced. In all, seven people were canonised in a ceremony that Pope Francis put in motion in some of his final acts as pope.

In fact, Francis approved Hernandez's canonization from his hospital room on Feb. 24, agreeing to bypass the Vatican's typical miracle confirmation process to pronounce him a saint based on the "widespread veneration of the doctor-saint' among the faithful," the Vatican said.

A beloved doctor and an icon after death --------------------------------------------- Hernandez is beloved among Venezuelans, with his face plastered on street art around Caracas, in portraits in hospitals and in photos gracing individual home altars.

As a doctor in Caracas during the late 1800s and early 1900s, he refused to take money from poor people for his services and often gave them money for medicine, earning the nickname "doctor of the poor". He was killed in 1919 while crossing a street shortly after picking up some medicine at a pharmacy to bring to a poor elderly woman.

He became a religious icon after his death, and when Pope John Paul II visited Venezuela in 1996, he received a petition signed by 5 million people — almost one in four Venezuelans — asking that he declare Hernandez a saint.

"For them, this is indeed a national event of the highest order,'' said Silvia Correale, who spearheaded his sainthood case. "Certainly, the canonisation of Jose Gregorio is desired by all the Venezuelan people, and has been waited for by all the people".

Arquimides Blanco, 60, said he wasn't a particular fan of Hernandez but recognised the significance of his canonisation for Venezuela now. Blanco belongs to a cultural collective commissioned to paint the streets surrounding Caracas' emblematic parish of La Pastora ahead of the canonisation.

"I may not be a big fan of Jose Gregorio as such, but I understand that he is Venezuelan and that his canonisation in the context of the whole geopolitical situation is important," he said.

A celebration amid tensions ------------------------------- The canonisation is a long-awaited celebration and a boost for Venezuela, just weeks after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize. It comes as tensions mount with the United States over Washington's use of military force against suspected drug cartels.

Just this past week, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela and said he was weighing the execution of land operations in the South American country.

Venezuela's economy has been in crisis for the past decade, compounded by US sanctions and spurring the emigration of millions of Venezuelans, first to other South American nations and then, in more recent years, to the United States.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro – sworn in last year despite credible evidence he lost reelection — has been forced to cut subsidies, making many daily necessities unaffordable to the 80% of residents estimated to live in poverty.

Other new saints ------------------- Also canonised Sunday are Archbishop Ignazio Choukrallah Maloyan, an Armenian Catholic who was killed for refusing to renounce his faith during what the Vatican has said was the Ottoman era genocide of Armenians; Sister Vincenza Maria Poloni, a 19th century founder of a religious order; Sister Maria Troncatti, an Italian missionary in Ecuador, and Bartolo Longo, who like Hernandez was canonised based on widespread veneration among the faithful, not a purported miraculous healing.

