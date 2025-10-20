Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Factbox-What jewels did the Louvre thieves steal?

Here are details of the robbery that took place at Paris' Louvre museum on Sunday and the jewels that were stolen. HOW DID THE THIEVES BREAK INTO THE LOUVRE?

UK's Prince Andrew asked police to help smear sexual abuse accuser, newspaper says

Britain's Prince Andrew asked police in 2011 to dig up personal information about Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her as a teenager, a British newspaper reported on Sunday, days after the royal gave up his Duke of York title. London's Metropolitan Police said it was "actively looking" into the allegations in the Mail on Sunday report. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after peace talks in Doha

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, both sides said on Sunday, after a week of fierce border clashes, the worst violence between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021. The ceasefire "has been finalised", Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif posted on X on Sunday, saying both sides would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss "detailed matters".

Thieves rob priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen heist

Thieves in balaclavas broke into Paris' Louvre museum on Sunday, using a crane to smash an upstairs window, then stealing priceless objects from an area that houses the French crown jewels before escaping on motorbikes, officials said. The robbery raises awkward questions about security at the museum, where officials had already sounded the alarm about lack of investment at a world-famous site, home to artworks such as the Mona Lisa, that welcomed 8.7 million visitors in 2024.

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Sunday a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that Palestinians said killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month's U.S.-brokered truce. Aid into the enclave was set to resume on Monday following U.S. pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a "blatant" violation by Hamas of the truce.

South Korea sees higher chance of US trade deal by APEC summit

South Korea has a higher chance of reaching a trade deal with the U.S. by the time of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this month, the country's chief policy advisor said on Sunday. While the two sides have made concrete progress in most issues, they need to iron out a couple of remaining items, advisor Kim Yong-beom told reporters, after returning from a trip to Washington where he met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Fire at airport cargo complex disrupts Bangladesh's garment exports

A massive fire at the import cargo complex of Dhaka airport has caused extensive damage to goods and materials belonging to major garment exporters, with losses and impacts on trade likely to run into millions of dollars, industry leaders said on Sunday. The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon in the import section of the airport's cargo village, forcing a temporary suspension of flights. Smoke continued to rise from the charred remains of the facility on Sunday as firefighters and airport officials assessed the damage.

Factbox-High-profile heists from museums

Here are details of major thefts from museums prior to Sunday's daylight break-in at the Louvre in Paris in which thieves stole priceless jewellery: August 2023, LONDON - The British Museum said around 2,000 artefacts including gold jewellery and gems had been stolen over a long period in what the museum described as an "inside job".

