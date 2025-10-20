Panchayat Head Arrested for Alleged Ritual-Related Rape
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by panchayat head Kishori Lal under the pretense of a tantric ritual. The accused lured the girl to his home on October 15 and 17, assaulting her. Lal has been booked and arrested under relevant sections of law, including POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has come to light from a village where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a panchayat head under the guise of performing tantric rituals. The police reported on Monday that the accused, Kishori Lal, had manipulated the young girl into visiting his home by claiming her necklace needed a spiritual consecration.
According to the complaint filed, the incidents occurred on October 15 and 17. Lal approached the girl on her way to school, alleging her 'rudraksha mala' held a threatening power that needed neutralization through mantras, or her family's lives would be at risk. Using this pretense, he lured her into his home and assaulted her sexually.
Kishori Lal has been booked for rape and sections of the POCSO Act. The victim's courage in coming forward has been a crucial part of the investigation, which has led to the arrest of the accused. The community has expressed outrage over the crime, demanding swift justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
