Survival in the Shadows: Al-Fashir's Plight Amid Sudan's Civil Struggle

In the heart of Sudan's besieged al-Fashir city, residents have resorted to living in underground bunkers, seeking protection from relentless drone strikes and shelling. The attacks have intensified on displacement shelters, clinics, and mosques, leaving the city on the brink of collapse.

Al-Fashir represents the last bastion for the Sudanese army in Darfur, engaged in a vicious conflict against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has spiraled into ethnic violence and a humanitarian catastrophe. With over a million displaced, the city's remaining residents face severe threats of violence and starvation, prompting many to risk perilous escapes.

The RSF, accused of indiscriminate attacks, has increased its stronghold around al-Fashir, while the Sudanese army, using drones, struggles to regain control. The dire situation amplifies the urgent calls from activists and the international community for a resolution to the ongoing violence.

