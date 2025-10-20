India on Verge of Maoist-Free Era: PM Modi Hails Security Forces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is close to eradicating Naxalism-Maoist terror, with over 100 districts freed from its hold, allowing them to celebrate Diwali with dignity. The number of affected districts reduced from 125 to just 11, due to efforts by security forces.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed a significant advancement in India's battle against Naxalism-Maoist terror, declaring that over 100 districts have been liberated, allowing them to celebrate Diwali with dignity for the first time in years.
Speaking aboard the INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, Modi credited the security forces for their bravery that restricted Maoist influence to only 11 districts, a stark contrast to the 125 districts affected a decade ago.
Highlighting the transformation, Modi noted that regions once plagued by Maoist violence, which hindered infrastructure and development, now witness the construction of highways, schools, and hospitals, thanks to the courage and sacrifice of armed forces.
