Russian Forces Claim Control of Molodetske
The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its troops have seized the village of Molodetske in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, though Reuters was unable to independently verify this claim.
Updated: 20-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:24 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry announced Monday that its forces had successfully captured Molodetske, a village situated in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Molodetske, strategically positioned, is now reportedly under Russian control amidst ongoing military clashes in the area.
However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this battlefield report, raising questions about the current status of the village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
