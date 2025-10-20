World News Roundup: From Summits to Security Alerts

The Kremlin announced that Hungary will be the site of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, attributing the choice to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's favorable connections with both leaders. This diplomatic meeting underscores the strategic significance of Hungary's bilateral relations.

In the UK, a senior British minister endorsed Prince Andrew's decision to step back from his royal titles, calling it the "right course of action." This follows intensifying criticism of Andrew's controversial ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct.

France faces heightened security concerns after a daring heist at the Louvre museum. Authorities pledged to assess and bolster protection at cultural sites nationwide as a manhunt for the sophisticated thieves continues. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities of prestigious institutions to targeted criminal operations.

