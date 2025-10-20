Left Menu

EU Fortifies Energy Security Measures for Ukraine

The European Union is set to implement new measures to bolster Ukraine's energy security, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This includes a continued rollout of sanctions against Russia and a call for stronger actions against the 'shadow fleet'. Experts anticipate ongoing support from the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:46 IST
EU Fortifies Energy Security Measures for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a bid to enhance Ukraine's energy security, the European Union is laying down new measures, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday.

The announcement was made as part of the EU's ongoing efforts to cut off financial aid to Russia amidst their ongoing conflict. The latest sanctions package is not expected to be the last, signaling a sustained pressure campaign.

'To further cut Russian war funds, we need a more robust EU-wide approach against the shadow fleet', Kallas emphasized to reporters after the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. Export Rule Sparks Industry Backlash Amid Global Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

Judge Questions Federal Aggression in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

 Global
3
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
4
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025