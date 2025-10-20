EU Fortifies Energy Security Measures for Ukraine
The European Union is set to implement new measures to bolster Ukraine's energy security, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This includes a continued rollout of sanctions against Russia and a call for stronger actions against the 'shadow fleet'. Experts anticipate ongoing support from the EU.
In a bid to enhance Ukraine's energy security, the European Union is laying down new measures, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday.
The announcement was made as part of the EU's ongoing efforts to cut off financial aid to Russia amidst their ongoing conflict. The latest sanctions package is not expected to be the last, signaling a sustained pressure campaign.
'To further cut Russian war funds, we need a more robust EU-wide approach against the shadow fleet', Kallas emphasized to reporters after the EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
