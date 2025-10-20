Left Menu

Mumbai Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Seized

Mumbai Customs officials arrested two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. One had 10.5 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 10.5 crore, and another carried 200 grams of gold. The weed was hidden in a trolley bag, while the gold was in the form of a bracelet and chain.

In a significant bust at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs officials arrested two passengers for smuggling hydroponic weed and gold.

The first arrest involved a passenger from Bangkok carrying 10.5 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 10.5 crore, cleverly concealed within his luggage. This individual faces charges under the NDPS Act.

In a separate incident, another passenger was detained for attempting to smuggle 200 grams of gold fashioned into a bracelet and chain, estimated to be worth Rs 23.54 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

