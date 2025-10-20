Mumbai Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Seized

In a significant bust at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs officials arrested two passengers for smuggling hydroponic weed and gold.

The first arrest involved a passenger from Bangkok carrying 10.5 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 10.5 crore, cleverly concealed within his luggage. This individual faces charges under the NDPS Act.

In a separate incident, another passenger was detained for attempting to smuggle 200 grams of gold fashioned into a bracelet and chain, estimated to be worth Rs 23.54 lakh.

