Trump Halts Federal Agent Surge: San Francisco's Crime Strategy Gets Breathing Room
President Trump decided not to send more federal agents to San Francisco after conversation with Mayor Daniel Lurie about the city's progress in reducing crime. This comes amid ongoing protests against federal interference. Lurie and Gov. Newsom criticized the proposed move, which aims to combat perceived crime surges.
President Donald Trump has delayed a proposed deployment of federal agents to San Francisco, following discussions with the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie. The move comes as protests erupted outside a local Coast Guard base where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were stationed, manifesting public dissent against federal involvement.
Demonstrators gathered at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, chanting against the presence of federal forces. The peaceful protest escalated briefly when police utilized a flash-bang grenade; however, organizers urged restraint amidst heavy surveillance. Mayor Lurie confirmed that Trump retracted any immediate plans for bolstering federal presence in the city.
The situation remains tense as local leadership and Governor Gavin Newsom expressed strong opposition to federal intervention, aligning with broader state-wide efforts to prioritize autonomous crime reduction strategies. Historical crime rate data contradicts Trump's assertions, signaling a move perceived largely as provocative by state officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
