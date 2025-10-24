Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Solidifies Military Brotherhood with Russia Amid Ongoing Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that the military alliance with Russia would continue to progress during a speech at a memorial ceremony recognizing North Korean soldiers fighting with Russians in Ukraine. North Korea's military aid to Russia includes troops, ammunition, and missiles in exchange for economic technology assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:40 IST
Kim Jong Un Solidifies Military Brotherhood with Russia Amid Ongoing Conflict
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the unwavering military alliance between his nation and Russia, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday. During a speech at a memorial ceremony for North Korean soldiers who fought in Russia, Kim's remarks highlighted the enduring military partnership.

The ceremony celebrated North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine. Kim stated that the 'years of militant fraternity' would continue to fortify the two countries' mutual trust despite international opposition, with the two leaders recently signing a mutual defense pact.

North Korea's support to Russia has been substantial, including the deployment of over 10,000 troops as well as ammunition and missiles, according to estimates by Kyiv and Seoul. This assistance is reciprocated with economic and military technology support from Russia. Reports state that significant North Korean casualties have occurred in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025