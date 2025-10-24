Kim Jong Un Solidifies Military Brotherhood with Russia Amid Ongoing Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the unwavering military alliance between his nation and Russia, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday. During a speech at a memorial ceremony for North Korean soldiers who fought in Russia, Kim's remarks highlighted the enduring military partnership.

The ceremony celebrated North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine. Kim stated that the 'years of militant fraternity' would continue to fortify the two countries' mutual trust despite international opposition, with the two leaders recently signing a mutual defense pact.

North Korea's support to Russia has been substantial, including the deployment of over 10,000 troops as well as ammunition and missiles, according to estimates by Kyiv and Seoul. This assistance is reciprocated with economic and military technology support from Russia. Reports state that significant North Korean casualties have occurred in the conflict.

