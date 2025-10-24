False Alarm: Sirens Near Gaza Mistaken for Attack
Sirens that sounded in communities near Gaza were determined to be false alarms, according to a statement from the Israeli military. Originally believed to indicate an incoming threat, the alarms were later confirmed to be a misidentification, easing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:02 IST
In an unexpected twist early Friday, sirens blared across communities close to Gaza, setting the region on edge.
However, the Israeli military swiftly issued a statement clarifying that these alarms were a result of false identification, dismissing fears of an impending attack.
The swift correction by officials helped to calm the nerves of local residents, averting unnecessary panic in the aftermath of the false alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's fish output doubled, state ships consignment to other regions: Modi in Samastipur.
ASEAN Summit Unites Global Leaders Amid Trade Talks and Regional Tensions
Drone Strikes in Moscow Region: Casualties and Interceptions
Controversial Reinstatement: Russian Sanctioned Official Returns to FIA Council
Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Regional Collaboration to Strengthen Bioinnovation Ecosystem