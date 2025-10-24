Left Menu

NioCorp and Lockheed Martin's Defense Alloy Partnership: A Boost for US Military Advancements

NioCorp partners with Lockheed Martin to develop scandium-aluminum alloys for military use under Pentagon funding, receiving $10 million for Nebraska mine development. The collaboration between NioCorp and the major defense contractor aims to enhance U.S. military equipment capabilities, leveraging rare earths from NioCorp's mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 05:26 IST
Rare earth minerals company NioCorp is collaborating with defense giant Lockheed Martin to advance a scandium and aluminum alloy technology. The partnership aims to innovate military equipment under a Pentagon-backed initiative. In August, the Department of Defense awarded NioCorp $10 million to fund the development of a mine in Nebraska, which will focus on scandium extraction. Lockheed Martin, well-known for its pivotal role in supplying advanced fighter jets and weapons to the U.S. military, will play a crucial part in integrating these new materials.

This collaboration exemplifies the Pentagon's commitment to utilizing advanced materials for defense purposes. Scandium, a vital component among the 17 rare earth elements, is used to strengthen lightweight metals, making them ideal for military use. NioCorp's mining efforts are crucial for resource provision, promising to reduce reliance on foreign materials while bolstering national security.

The partnership reflects a strategic maneuver to enhance U.S. defense capabilities through innovative material science, emphasizing the intersection of technology and military preparedness. As global geopolitical tensions rise, initiatives like these underscore the importance of securing domestic resources to maintain an edge in defense readiness.

