Left Menu

A Controversial Execution: Alabama's Use of Nitrogen Gas

Alabama executed Anthony Boyd using nitrogen gas, a novel execution method criticized as unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal justices. Boyd's appeal to die by firing squad was denied by the conservative majority. Public opposition to capital punishment is growing, with concerns over this method's cruelty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 06:22 IST
A Controversial Execution: Alabama's Use of Nitrogen Gas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Alabama proceeded with the execution of Anthony Boyd using nitrogen gas, marking a significant moment in the debate over capital punishment. The state's action came despite a spirited dissent from the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal justices, who described the method as a cruel and unusual punishment.

The justices, led by Sonia Sotomayor, urged the public to consider the inhumane nature of suffocation by nitrogen gas, emphasizing the psychological torture involved. This method of execution, they argued, challenges the constitutional protections outlined in the Eighth Amendment.

Boyd, who was convicted for a 1993 murder, sought an alternative execution method—a firing squad—but his plea was dismissed by the court's conservative wing. As public support for the death penalty wanes, the debate over humane execution methods continues to intensify, with Alabama's recent actions fueling further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
2
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India
3
Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI.

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November...

 Global
4
The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH.

The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025