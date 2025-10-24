Left Menu

U.S. Military Manoeuvres in Caribbean Spark Tensions with Venezuela

The U.S. military has flown supersonic bombers near Venezuela as part of training exercises, intensifying speculation of an attack on President Nicolás Maduro. The military presence in the Caribbean, coupled with drug trafficking strikes, has echoed the U.S. war on terrorism approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 06:52 IST
U.S. Military Manoeuvres in Caribbean Spark Tensions with Venezuela
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military's recent manoeuvres in the Caribbean, involving supersonic bombers near Venezuela, have intensified speculation about potential aggression towards President Nicolás Maduro's regime. This build-up follows recent training exercises simulating attacks, amid the tense geopolitical climate.

In early September, the U.S. military initiated decisive actions against drug traffickers in Venezuelan waters. Intelligence reports reveal pairs of B-1 Lancer bombers originating from Texas are conducting Caribbean sorties. A U.S. official affirmed the strategic training flights, emphasizing the B-1's capability to carry more ordnance than any other American aircraft.

The expanding military presence, including B-52 bombers, F-35 fighter jets, and naval vessels, supports the Pentagon's demonstration of force. Trump's administration has analogized these operations to post-9/11 anti-terror initiatives, aiming to disrupt narcoterrorism networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
2
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India
3
Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December: FIH confirms to PTI.

Pakistan pull out of junior hockey World Cup to be held in India in November...

 Global
4
The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soon: FIH.

The team replacing Pakistan in junior hockey World Cup will be announced soo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025