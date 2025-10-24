U.S. Military Manoeuvres in Caribbean Spark Tensions with Venezuela
The U.S. military has flown supersonic bombers near Venezuela as part of training exercises, intensifying speculation of an attack on President Nicolás Maduro. The military presence in the Caribbean, coupled with drug trafficking strikes, has echoed the U.S. war on terrorism approach.
The U.S. military's recent manoeuvres in the Caribbean, involving supersonic bombers near Venezuela, have intensified speculation about potential aggression towards President Nicolás Maduro's regime. This build-up follows recent training exercises simulating attacks, amid the tense geopolitical climate.
In early September, the U.S. military initiated decisive actions against drug traffickers in Venezuelan waters. Intelligence reports reveal pairs of B-1 Lancer bombers originating from Texas are conducting Caribbean sorties. A U.S. official affirmed the strategic training flights, emphasizing the B-1's capability to carry more ordnance than any other American aircraft.
The expanding military presence, including B-52 bombers, F-35 fighter jets, and naval vessels, supports the Pentagon's demonstration of force. Trump's administration has analogized these operations to post-9/11 anti-terror initiatives, aiming to disrupt narcoterrorism networks.
