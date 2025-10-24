Drone Defense Thwarts Major Attack on Moscow
Moscow's air defense successfully intercepted three drones headed for the capital. Five individuals, including a child, sustained injuries in a regional attack, as declared by Governor Andrei Vorobyov. The defense ministry reported that 111 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed across Russian regions overnight.
Moscow's air defense systems successfully intercepted three drones targeting the Russian capital, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on Friday.
Despite the successful interception, five people, including a child, sustained injuries in a separate drone attack within the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyov.
The Russian defense ministry announced that a total of 111 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed across various Russian regions overnight, showcasing the escalating tensions in the area.
