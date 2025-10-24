Drone Defense Thwarts Major Attack on Moscow

Moscow's air defense systems successfully intercepted three drones targeting the Russian capital, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on Friday.

Despite the successful interception, five people, including a child, sustained injuries in a separate drone attack within the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

The Russian defense ministry announced that a total of 111 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed across various Russian regions overnight, showcasing the escalating tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)