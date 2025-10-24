Left Menu

Europe's Tyre Battle: Facing the Surge of Chinese Imports

A century-old German tyre retreading firm battles the flood of low-cost Chinese tyres in Europe. The firm, with Italian ties, urges the EU for fair trade measures amidst rising Chinese imports, driven by US tariffs. As Chinese e-commerce booms, European sectors push for protective EU actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A historic tyre retreading company in Germany is feeling the pressure from a wave of inexpensive Chinese imports that threaten its long-standing operation. This influx reflects broader economic shifts following US tariffs on Chinese goods, with European firms urging the EU to safeguard market fairness.

Since becoming part of the Italian group Marangoni, the German firm has seen Chinese tyres enter the market at prices significantly lower than European offerings. This has sparked calls for the EU to implement measures to shield local industries and jobs. Industry leaders, joined by France and Italy, are pressing for quicker, pragmatic actions against the market pressures posed by Chinese imports.

While European regulatory bodies scramble to address numerous trade cases, the surge in Chinese exports continues unrestrained. As the EU hesitates over potential retaliation from China, discussions center on the long-term viability of European industrial sectors amid the growing market presence of Chinese products.

