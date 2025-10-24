Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Busted: Fake RTO Website Scam Unveiled

Two men from Rajasthan, Pawan and Vicky, were arrested for defrauding people via fake RTO website links on WhatsApp. The cybercrime involved hacking victims' phones to transfer money. Both are graduates, with Pawan operating an e-Mitra shop. Rs 4 lakh was transferred to Pawan's bank account.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:28 IST
Gurugram police have apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan for allegedly orchestrating a cyber fraud by distributing fake regional transport office (RTO) website links through WhatsApp, officials announced on Friday.

During the arrest, officers confiscated two cell phones from the suspects. The duo, identified as Pawan and Vicky, was presented before a city court and subsequently placed in judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that Pawan, who owns an e-Mitra shop, facilitated the transfer of Rs 4 lakh to his bank account. Meanwhile, Vicky sold the account to another party for profit. The scam unraveled following a complaint from a victim whose phone was hacked after clicking on the deceptive link.

