Left Menu

Starmer Pushes for Swift Action on Frozen Russian Assets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for rapid progress on utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, during a meeting with 'coalition of the willing' leaders. The meeting followed the European Union's latest sanctions package aimed at strengthening measures against Russian interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:10 IST
Starmer Pushes for Swift Action on Frozen Russian Assets
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a show of decisive leadership, stressed the urgency of unlocking frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. He made these remarks during a 'coalition of the willing' meeting that revealed a clear consensus among leaders on the matter.

Starmer highlighted the European Union's significant advancement made through its 19th sanctions package, which marks a critical step forward in intensifying economic pressure on Russia. The sanctions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports and measures targeting entities, including Chinese refiners and Central Asian banks.

Speaking alongside European leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer called for the rapid implementation of these strategies to ensure immediate support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
2
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India
3
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
4
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025