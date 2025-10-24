Starmer Pushes for Swift Action on Frozen Russian Assets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a show of decisive leadership, stressed the urgency of unlocking frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. He made these remarks during a 'coalition of the willing' meeting that revealed a clear consensus among leaders on the matter.

Starmer highlighted the European Union's significant advancement made through its 19th sanctions package, which marks a critical step forward in intensifying economic pressure on Russia. The sanctions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports and measures targeting entities, including Chinese refiners and Central Asian banks.

Speaking alongside European leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer called for the rapid implementation of these strategies to ensure immediate support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)