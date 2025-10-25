Left Menu

U.S. Official Downplays China's Role in Southeast Asia Peace Talks

A U.S. official claims China played a minimal role in the recent ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Though the deal's signing is set for an ASEAN summit in Malaysia with President Trump in attendance, China is not expected to be a participant or recognized player in the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 02:38 IST
U.S. Official Downplays China's Role in Southeast Asia Peace Talks
China
  • Country:
  • United States

A United States official declared that China had an insignificant role in the recent peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia.

The official stated that China's involvement was negligible and is unlikely to be part of an upcoming event in Malaysia, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Trump will witness the signing of a ceasefire agreement during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur and may discuss trade issues with China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
2
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
3
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India
4
Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

Drunk On Duty: Shimla Teacher Suspended

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025