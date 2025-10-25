U.S. Official Downplays China's Role in Southeast Asia Peace Talks

A United States official declared that China had an insignificant role in the recent peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia.

The official stated that China's involvement was negligible and is unlikely to be part of an upcoming event in Malaysia, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Trump will witness the signing of a ceasefire agreement during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur and may discuss trade issues with China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

