Indian Coast Guard Rallies to Protect Fishermen from Impending Cyclone

The Indian Coast Guard is urging fishermen to seek shelter as a potential cyclone looms over the Bay of Bengal. Thus far, 985 fishing vessels from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have been safely directed to nearby harbours.

In an effort to protect seafarers and fishing communities, the Coast Guard's Eastern Region has initiated a comprehensive outreach program. ''Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are actively warning fishermen about the approaching danger,'' stated a press release.

Meanwhile, oil rig operators have been instructed to remain alert to safeguard their assets. With the northeast monsoon gaining momentum, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which could escalate the current low-pressure area into a cyclone by October 27.

