Tragic Gas Leaks: A Double Loss and a Dangerous Blast

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, two sisters lost their lives due to an LPG leakage from a gas geyser, according to police reports.

The victims, Gulfam, aged 23, and her sister Simran Taj, aged 20, were discovered unconscious in the bathroom, having inhaled the gas, which did not catch fire.

Meanwhile, a separate incident in Bengaluru saw a person killed and three others injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion, leading to a building collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)