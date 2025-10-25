Tragic Gas Leaks: A Double Loss and a Dangerous Blast
Two sisters tragically lost their lives due to an LPG leakage from a gas geyser, while a separate gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru resulted in one death and three injuries. Both incidents underline the potential dangers of gas appliances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:47 IST
- India
In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, two sisters lost their lives due to an LPG leakage from a gas geyser, according to police reports.
The victims, Gulfam, aged 23, and her sister Simran Taj, aged 20, were discovered unconscious in the bathroom, having inhaled the gas, which did not catch fire.
Meanwhile, a separate incident in Bengaluru saw a person killed and three others injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion, leading to a building collapse.
