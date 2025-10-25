Tragic Tale of a Doctor's Demise: Arrests and Allegations
A person has been detained in relation to a 28-year-old doctor’s alleged suicide in Maharashtra. The doctor's suicide note implicated two individuals, including a police officer accused of rape and a software engineer accused of harassment. The investigation is ongoing and one accused has been suspended.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Satara district, police have detained one suspect connected to the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor, authorities reported on Saturday.
Prashant Bankar, one of two men named in the doctor's suicide note inscribed on her palm, has been taken into custody. The deceased, originally from Beed district and employed at a government hospital, was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district. A scathing note on her palm accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape, with Bankar, a software engineer, implicated for mental harassment.
A case was filed against both men at the Phaltan city police station. Bankar has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, authorities confirmed that sub-inspector Badane has been suspended following the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- doctor
- suicide
- Maharashtra
- detention
- rape
- harassment
- police
- investigation
- suspension
- Satara
ALSO READ
Agra Police Rescue Operation: Kidnapped Boy Saved After Dramatic Encounter
Shootout in South Delhi: Alleged Arms Supplier Injured in Police Encounter
Police detain man named by Maharashtra doctor in suicide note on her palm: Official.
Police Encounter in Nangloi: Three Men Injured in Shootout
Police Commissioner Denies Scuffle During Kali Puja Procession in Cuttack