Tragic Tale of a Doctor's Demise: Arrests and Allegations

A person has been detained in relation to a 28-year-old doctor’s alleged suicide in Maharashtra. The doctor's suicide note implicated two individuals, including a police officer accused of rape and a software engineer accused of harassment. The investigation is ongoing and one accused has been suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:44 IST
In Maharashtra's Satara district, police have detained one suspect connected to the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor, authorities reported on Saturday.

Prashant Bankar, one of two men named in the doctor's suicide note inscribed on her palm, has been taken into custody. The deceased, originally from Beed district and employed at a government hospital, was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district. A scathing note on her palm accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape, with Bankar, a software engineer, implicated for mental harassment.

A case was filed against both men at the Phaltan city police station. Bankar has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, authorities confirmed that sub-inspector Badane has been suspended following the allegations.

