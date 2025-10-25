Arrest Made in Tragic Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Case

In a significant development, police in Maharashtra's Satara district have arrested a man in connection with the tragic suicide of a young woman doctor. The accused, identified as Prashant Bankar, was named in a suicide note found written on the victim's palm.

The deceased doctor, a native of Beed district, was currently posted at a government hospital. She was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan, Satara district. Her note accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeated sexual assault and Bankar, a software engineer, of psychological harassment.

Following the doctor's death, authorities filed a case of rape and abetment to suicide against both men. Bankar is the son of the landlord where the doctor resided. Meanwhile, the implicated officer, Badane, has been suspended pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)