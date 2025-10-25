Overnight Assault: Russian Missiles and Drones Hit Kyiv

In a severe escalation of hostilities, Russian missiles and drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, causing significant damage and casualties. According to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, one person died and 10 others were injured in the assault.

The strikes shattered windows, damaged vehicles, and left a crater in the courtyard of a residential building. Additionally, fires were ignited in multiple locations, including a local kindergarten. In a separate statement, Ukraine's air force reported neutralizing several airborne threats, downing four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones.

Despite these efforts, five missiles and 12 drones managed to hit 11 sites across the country, escalating tensions and raising concerns about civilian safety amid the ongoing conflict.