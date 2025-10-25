Trump's Diplomatic Tangle: Thailand, Tariffs, and Trade Talks

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to visit Malaysia, aiming to finalize a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia and engage in economic discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur is set to focus on enhancing trade partnerships and managing the repercussions of global tariffs imposed by Trump. East Timor is anticipated to be embraced as the alliance's newest member.

At the core of the summit, prominent trade negotiations involve a U.S.-China delegation, seeking to navigate looming tariffs and export control measures, alongside contributions from global leaders like China's Li Qiang and Brazil's Lula.

