Singapore Streamlines Merger Reviews and Settlement Procedures

Singapore's competition authority is seeking public input on revising key guidelines to streamline merger reviews and update settlement procedures, aiming to provide clearer guidance and cut compliance costs. The consultation will close on November 17, following a review of the Competition Act.

  Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's competition watchdog is calling for public feedback on proposed amendments to its merger review and settlement procedure guidelines. The changes are designed to give businesses clearer guidance on competition rules while reducing review times and compliance costs.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) aims to simplify the merger review process for deals unlikely to raise competition concerns by introducing a streamlined track. There's also a proposal to replace the existing fast-track process for anti-competitive cases with a new settlement procedure, increasing the maximum settlement discount and clarifying positions on appeals post-settlement.

Stakeholders have until November 17 to submit their views on these changes, following a periodic review of the Competition Act. These updates seek to maintain rigorous enforcement while enhancing clarity and efficiency. The guidelines were last updated in 2021.

